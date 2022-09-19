Heartland Bank & Trust Co Buys 115 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Equifax were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Equifax by 10.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,808,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,799,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,363 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,318,000. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in Equifax by 1,169.5% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 1,004,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $238,143,000 after acquiring an additional 925,280 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $897,562,000 after acquiring an additional 536,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Equifax by 25.3% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,057,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $487,814,000 after purchasing an additional 415,080 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE EFX traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $180.74. 8,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,976. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.74. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $169.25 and a one year high of $300.11. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.13.

Equifax Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

