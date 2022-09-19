Heartland Bank & Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies comprises approximately 1.5% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 540.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,832,000 after purchasing an additional 22,821 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EL traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $238.06. The company had a trading volume of 16,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,497. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $259.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.86. The stock has a market cap of $84.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.39 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.65.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

