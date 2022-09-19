Heartland Bank & Trust Co Has $291,000 Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 24.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 7.3% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 6.0% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CL King lowered their price objective on Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Bank of America downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Robert Half International Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,874,492.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,874,492.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RHI traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $77.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,850. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.10 and a twelve month high of $125.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.75 and a 200-day moving average of $91.42.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

