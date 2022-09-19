Heartland Bank & Trust Co Has $706,000 Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 85,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,332,000 after buying an additional 13,741 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 26,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 18,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 337.1% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.14. 312,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,148,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.55.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

