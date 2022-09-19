HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Short Interest Up 21.4% in August

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HeidelbergCement from €64.00 ($65.31) to €69.00 ($70.41) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. HSBC downgraded HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on HeidelbergCement from €44.00 ($44.90) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HeidelbergCement from €56.00 ($57.14) to €47.00 ($47.96) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded HeidelbergCement from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS HDELY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.06. 87,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,897. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average is $10.61. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.16.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

