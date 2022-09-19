Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €71.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.00 ($72.45) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HEN3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($74.49) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($57.14) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($63.27) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($75.51) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, HSBC set a €87.00 ($88.78) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €62.50 ($63.78) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €63.37 and a 200-day moving average price of €62.16. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($105.10) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($132.30).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

