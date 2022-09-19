Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

HXL has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hexcel to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Hexcel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Vertical Research lifted their price objective on Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Hexcel Price Performance

HXL stock opened at $56.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 1.25. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $65.82.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.89 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 37.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,889.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,048,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,124,000 after purchasing an additional 622,263 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hexcel

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Further Reading

