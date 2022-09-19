HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Trading Down 6.9%

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVXGet Rating) dropped 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.23 and last traded at $20.25. Approximately 1,178 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 135,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.

HLVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on HilleVax in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on HilleVax in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on HilleVax in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on HilleVax in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 25.54, a quick ratio of 25.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($1.16). On average, analysts expect that HilleVax, Inc. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HilleVax during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in HilleVax during the 2nd quarter worth $101,493,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HilleVax in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

