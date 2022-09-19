HNC COIN (HNC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $14,227.00

HNC COIN (HNC) traded up 40.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. In the last week, HNC COIN has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One HNC COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. HNC COIN has a market cap of $824,863.03 and approximately $14,227.00 worth of HNC COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About HNC COIN

HNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. HNC COIN’s total supply is 83,579,284 coins. HNC COIN’s official Twitter account is @CoinHnc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HNC COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

