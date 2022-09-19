Hoese & Co LLP Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 190,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 69,550 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 183,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,710,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,255,000 after buying an additional 81,227 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,746,726 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.39.

