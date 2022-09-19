Hoese & Co LLP Purchases Shares of 3,600 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000. Deere & Company comprises 1.2% of Hoese & Co LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $4.42 on Monday, reaching $358.92. 15,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,570. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $347.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.29.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on DE shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.

Insider Activity

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.