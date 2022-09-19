Hoese & Co LLP Sells 155 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Hoese & Co LLP cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,893 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 973,182 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,898,000 after acquiring an additional 753,260 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $71,578,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,489,000 after acquiring an additional 226,404 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IJH traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $239.03. The stock had a trading volume of 57,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,879. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.37. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $218.00 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

