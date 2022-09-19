Hoese & Co LLP Sells 70 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hoese & Co LLP reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 280 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.13.

Amgen Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $229.51. 33,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,064,676. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.65. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $122.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.