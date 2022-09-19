Hoese & Co LLP Sells 70 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hoese & Co LLP reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 280 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.13.
Amgen Trading Down 0.7 %
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amgen Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen
In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Amgen Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
