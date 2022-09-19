Holland Advisory Services Inc. Has $6.24 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Holland Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,748 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 7.5% of Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% during the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VTV stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $133.71. 17,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,296,334. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.93. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.16 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.