Holland Advisory Services Inc. Sells 166 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Holland Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.6% of Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 41.8% during the second quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 128.4% during the second quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $194.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466,627. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.50 and its 200-day moving average is $206.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

