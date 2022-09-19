Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Short Interest Up 38.3% in August

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 350,300 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the August 15th total of 253,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNHPF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.78. 43,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,906. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $8.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.14.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a $0.2455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 3.48%.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Profile

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. provides technology solutions in Japan, Ireland, the United States, Singapore, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company manufactures, sells, and services connectors, cases, thermal modules, wired/wireless communication products, optical products, power supply modules, and assemblies for use in the information technology, communications, automotive equipment, precision molding, automobile, and consumer electronics industries.

