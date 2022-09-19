Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Position Reduced by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 5.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the second quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 20.5% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $1,425,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $177.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.35 and a fifty-two week high of $228.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

