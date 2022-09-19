Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,224 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $28,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 69.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.1 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.08.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $177.54. 18,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,200,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.35 and a 52 week high of $228.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.20. The company has a market cap of $119.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.