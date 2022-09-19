Horizen Trading Down 15.7% This Week (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 19th. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $175.21 million and $80.46 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.65 or 0.00071182 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00287142 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00110910 BTC.
- Beam (BEAM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001030 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003699 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- TENT (TENT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000203 BTC.
- Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000031 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000155 BTC.
- Zero (ZER) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000043 BTC.
About Horizen
Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins and its circulating supply is 12,839,106 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.
Horizen Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.