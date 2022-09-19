HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) Short Interest Down 13.3% in August

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

HBBHF stock opened at $134.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.23. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $134.00 and a 12 month high of $134.00.

Get HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

About HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants.

Receive News & Ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.