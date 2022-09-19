Hunt Companies Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:HTAQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hunt Companies Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:HTAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hunt Companies Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

NYSE HTAQ remained flat at $10.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,818. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.04. Hunt Companies Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hunt Companies Acquisition Corp. I

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTAQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hunt Companies Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $343,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hunt Companies Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth about $585,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hunt Companies Acquisition Corp. I by 213.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 79,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 54,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hunt Companies Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $2,416,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hunt Companies Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Hunt Companies Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the renewable energy, critical infrastructure, real asset services, and technology end markets.

