Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Purchased by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 23,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,292 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,462,000 after acquiring an additional 9,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $140,890,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:HII traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $232.07. 2,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,595. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.96. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.50 and a 52 week high of $243.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.64.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

