Hxro Market Cap Reaches $86.92 Million (HXRO)

Hxro (HXRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Hxro has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One Hxro coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hxro has a market cap of $86.92 million and $57,786.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hxro

Hxro launched on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 coins. The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hxro is www.hxro.io.

Buying and Selling Hxro

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hxro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hxro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

