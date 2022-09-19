Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has $105.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $85.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Hyatt Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.38.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

NYSE:H opened at $89.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $108.10.

Insider Activity

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.47. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.15) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 43,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $3,925,855.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 436,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,509,109.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 289.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 59.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 46.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

