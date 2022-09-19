IAM Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 4,643 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,545,116. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.37. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $58.16 and a 52-week high of $69.82.

