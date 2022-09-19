IAM Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

IAM Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 33.8% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Up 0.3 %

CMCSA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.61. The stock had a trading volume of 136,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,813,344. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $57.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.68.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Comcast to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

