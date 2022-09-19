IAM Advisory LLC Has $524,000 Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

IAM Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Shay Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $183.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,753,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.10 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.98. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $405.00.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. The business had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at $433,933.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,823 shares of company stock worth $859,968. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Snowflake from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.94.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

