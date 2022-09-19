IAM Advisory LLC Has $6.20 Million Holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

IAM Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.5% of IAM Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $6,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVUV. Cowa LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 8,722.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,726,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after buying an additional 5,661,363 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 56.1% during the first quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 284,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,685,000 after purchasing an additional 102,115 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 344.2% during the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 161,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 125,197 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:AVUV traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.86. 1,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,270. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.55. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $66.20 and a twelve month high of $84.59.

