IAM Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC)

IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Separately, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of IMAC by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 87,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 49,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMAC remained flat at $0.49 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 130,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,132. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. IMAC Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $1.65.

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and subleases a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

