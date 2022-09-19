IAM Advisory LLC Sells 253 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

IAM Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 133.3% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMH stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $204.01. 27,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,277,303. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $189.94 and a fifty-two week high of $318.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.20 and its 200-day moving average is $232.49.

