Ibstock (LON:IBST) PT Lowered to GBX 180

Ibstock (LON:IBST – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ibstock Stock Down 2.9 %

IBST stock opened at GBX 190.30 ($2.30) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 191.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 182.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £762.87 million and a PE ratio of 1,268.67. Ibstock has a 12 month low of GBX 149.63 ($1.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 223.40 ($2.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.35, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ibstock Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. Ibstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

About Ibstock

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

