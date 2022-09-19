Ignis (IGNIS) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.67 Million

Ignis (IGNIS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 18th. One Ignis coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ignis has traded down 9% against the dollar. Ignis has a market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $33,725.00 worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00111270 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005313 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005313 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002335 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.09 or 0.00877168 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Ignis Coin Profile
Ignis’ launch date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 coins and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 coins. Ignis’ official website is www.jelurida.com/ignis. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida and its Facebook page is accessible here.
