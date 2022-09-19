iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the August 15th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

iHuman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.97. The company had a trading volume of 448 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,392. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38. iHuman has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $105.53 million, a P/E ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 0.55.

iHuman (NYSE:IH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. iHuman had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter.

About iHuman

iHuman Inc provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, and iHuman Readers.

