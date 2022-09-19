Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.09 and last traded at $15.10. Approximately 582 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 198,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Imago BioSciences from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Imago BioSciences Trading Down 11.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average of $16.75.

Insider Transactions at Imago BioSciences

Institutional Trading of Imago BioSciences

In other Imago BioSciences news, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 5,598 shares of Imago BioSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $108,657.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,382.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 8,168 shares of company stock valued at $155,402 in the last 90 days. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Imago BioSciences by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Imago BioSciences by 132.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 125,855 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its stake in Imago BioSciences by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 361,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 52,956 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Imago BioSciences by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 89,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Imago BioSciences by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,517,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,703,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

About Imago BioSciences

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

