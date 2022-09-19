Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Trading Down 6.1%

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.54 and last traded at $4.58. Approximately 3,517 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 481,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IMVT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Immunovant to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Immunovant Stock Down 1.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.73. The firm has a market cap of $559.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunovant

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Immunovant by 5.1% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 313,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 15,286 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Immunovant in the second quarter valued at $359,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Immunovant by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 892,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 56,938 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 230.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 231,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 30,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

