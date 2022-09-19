IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the August 15th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
IN8bio Stock Down 9.1 %
NASDAQ:INAB traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.51. 183,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,107,016. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.69. IN8bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42.
IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts anticipate that IN8bio will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voss Capital LLC grew its holdings in IN8bio by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 505,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 246,632 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IN8bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $602,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IN8bio by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in shares of IN8bio by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 86,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 40,160 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of IN8bio by 241.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 97,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 69,150 shares during the period. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on IN8bio in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.
IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.
