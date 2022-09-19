Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 775,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the August 15th total of 706,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 331,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingredion

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi grew its stake in Ingredion by 0.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 249,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Ingredion by 245.6% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Ingredion by 42.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ingredion in the second quarter worth about $634,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the second quarter worth about $55,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Ingredion stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.28. 413,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,993. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.76. Ingredion has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $101.89.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

