Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Short Interest Update

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 910,600 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the August 15th total of 724,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inogen

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Inogen by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,565,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,157,000 after buying an additional 42,755 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Inogen by 155.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 599,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after buying an additional 365,311 shares in the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 31.3% in the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 525,438 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after buying an additional 125,352 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Inogen by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 514,425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,489,000 after acquiring an additional 135,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 15.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,906,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Inogen Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Inogen stock opened at $26.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.04. Inogen has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $49.65.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $103.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.64 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Inogen will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Featured Articles

