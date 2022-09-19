Insider Buying: Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (ASX:CWY) Insider Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (ASX:CWY – Get Rating) insider Jacqueline (Jackie) McArthur acquired 30,000 shares of Cleanaway Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.85 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of A$85,500.00 ($59,790.21).

Cleanaway Waste Management Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Get Cleanaway Waste Management alerts:

Cleanaway Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a positive change from Cleanaway Waste Management’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Cleanaway Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

About Cleanaway Waste Management

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Solid Waste Services, Industrial & Waste Services, and Liquid Waste & Health Services. It offers commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, construction, and demolition waste, as well as medical and washroom services.

Featured Articles

