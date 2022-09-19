Insider Buying: Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Insider Acquires £248,380.88 in Stock

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) insider Andy Harrison bought 33,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 748 ($9.04) per share, for a total transaction of £248,380.88 ($300,121.89).

Dunelm Group Stock Performance

Shares of DNLM opened at GBX 782.50 ($9.46) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Dunelm Group plc has a one year low of GBX 659.50 ($7.97) and a one year high of GBX 1,557.73 ($18.82). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,057.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 783.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 893.18.

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Dunelm Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a GBX 26 ($0.31) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Dunelm Group’s payout ratio is currently 47.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Dunelm Group

Several equities research analysts have commented on DNLM shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Dunelm Group to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 950 ($11.48) in a report on Monday, July 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.29) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($14.02) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,130 ($13.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,218 ($14.72).

(Get Rating)

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.