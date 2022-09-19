Insider Buying: Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Insider Acquires £248,380.88 in Stock

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) insider Andy Harrison bought 33,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 748 ($9.04) per share, for a total transaction of £248,380.88 ($300,121.89).
Dunelm Group Stock Performance
Shares of DNLM opened at GBX 782.50 ($9.46) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Dunelm Group plc has a one year low of GBX 659.50 ($7.97) and a one year high of GBX 1,557.73 ($18.82). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,057.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 783.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 893.18.
Dunelm Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a GBX 26 ($0.31) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Dunelm Group’s payout ratio is currently 47.30%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Dunelm Group
Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.
