Insider Buying: Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) Director Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) Director Elisa Z. Ramirez acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.63 per share, for a total transaction of $24,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,933.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Peoples Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of Peoples Financial Services stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.62. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,383. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.88 and its 200 day moving average is $51.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $355.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.16. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $59.99.

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 35.79%. The business had revenue of $27.59 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peoples Financial Services Corp. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Peoples Financial Services Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 25.93%.

Separately, Stephens downgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Peoples Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Peoples Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 1,458.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.