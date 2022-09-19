Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $313,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 240,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,192,509.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,705,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,614,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.05 billion, a PE ratio of 64.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.63.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABNB. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Airbnb from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,345,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,729,000 after acquiring an additional 996,378 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Airbnb by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,359 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,897,000 after buying an additional 3,029,742 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,753,000 after buying an additional 1,292,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Airbnb by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,777,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,618,000 after buying an additional 367,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

