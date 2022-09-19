Insider Selling: Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Director Sells $78,224.80 in Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,876.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,669.34 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,916.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2,043.19. The company has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have weighed in on BKNG. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on Booking to $2,500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Booking to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Booking from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,550.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

