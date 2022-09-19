Insider Selling: DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Insider Sells 1,700 Shares of Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $49,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,556,718.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

NYSE:DV traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,272,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,604. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $40.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.19 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average of $23.99.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.85 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleVerify

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 88.0% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 348,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after buying an additional 163,169 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 46,110 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 94.8% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,244,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,331,000 after purchasing an additional 605,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 14.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.