Insider Selling: Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) CEO Sells $180,000.00 in Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) CEO John L. Higgins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,046,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ LGND opened at $87.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.67. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.98, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.10. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $72.57 and a 1 year high of $169.98.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,727,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,342,000 after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,297,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 783,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,941,000 after acquiring an additional 25,183 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 491,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,313,000 after acquiring an additional 55,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 453,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,468,000 after acquiring an additional 35,904 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.
