Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Short Interest Update

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400,500 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the August 15th total of 334,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTA shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intapp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Intapp in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Intapp during the first quarter worth $53,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Intapp by 19.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intapp during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the second quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Price Performance

Intapp stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.72. The company had a trading volume of 72,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,947. Intapp has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average of $19.04.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.64% and a negative return on equity of 32.57%. The firm had revenue of $75.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Analysts expect that Intapp will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

