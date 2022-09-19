Integrity Financial Corp WA Lowers Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

Integrity Financial Corp WA trimmed its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November accounts for approximately 1.3% of Integrity Financial Corp WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Integrity Financial Corp WA owned 0.47% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 45,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1.3% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 57,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 14.9% during the first quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 23.9% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 8.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter.

FNOV stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.10. 3,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,486. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.87. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $39.17.

