Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target Raised to $158.00 at SVB Leerink

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 155.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.82.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA traded down $3.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.77. 25,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,950. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $155.63. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.02). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 883.17%. The company had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $766,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,802,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 28.4% in the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

