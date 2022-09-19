Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Position Lifted by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,066,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,354 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 1.2% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $100,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 512.0% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 9,769 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock traded down $0.77 on Monday, reaching $96.50. The stock had a trading volume of 49,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,852. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.05 and a 12 month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

