International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,691,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,624,000 after buying an additional 12,514 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 35,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.18.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $127.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,150,229. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $115.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

